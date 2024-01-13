5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and these players on contract for 2024 should be cap casualties.
By Brad Weiss
4. Brandon Facyson
The Raiders made a stellar move during the 2023 NFL season, bringing in Jack Jones off waivers from the New England Patriots. Jones would turn out to be a playmaker for the Silver and Black, and with a team-friendly number in terms of salary next season, you can expect him to be the team's CB1 coming out of camp.
On the other side of the coin, cornerback Brandon Facyson cannot seem to get it done in the Silver and Black, as the team brought him back in 2023 after one season in Indianapolis. Facyson was with the Raiders back in 2021, and started nine games, before appearing in nearly every game for the Colts last season.
Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve early in September this season, and nearly missed the entire 2023 campaign.
Facyson was activated late in the season for the Raiders, appearing in the final three games, but cutting him would free up nearly $3 million in cap space. He is a solid cornerback, and will likely have no problem getting a job somewhere else, but with the way the Raiders cornerback room is going to shape out, he is not going to be in Las Vegas in 2024.