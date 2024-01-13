5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and these players on contract for 2024 should be cap casualties.
By Brad Weiss
3. Jerry Tillery
A former first-round pick, Jerry Tillery spent the first three-and-a-half years with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise before landing in Las Vegas. After being cut by the Chargers during the 2022 season, the Raiders quickly picked him up, but his run with the team has had more lows than highs.
None bigger than the game against the Los Angeles Rams last season, where his late-game penalty ended up costing the Raiders the victory. In 2023, the team decided to bring him back on a two-year deal worth nearly $7 million dollars, and they got their money's worth, as he appeared in all 17 games this season.
Tillery's 2023 season was not without incident either, however, as he was ejected in an October 1 game against the Chargers for a late hit on Justin Herbert. Overall, Tillery is a solid player, and can get the job done at times, but I believe that the Raiders will turn the page, and likely roll with Adam Butler in free agency, as well as keep Tyree Wilson inside in 2024.
Getting rid of Tillery will free up another four-plus million dollars this offseason for the Raiders, as they look to improve the roster at the defensive tackle spot, amongst other areas of need.