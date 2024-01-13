5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and these players on contract for 2024 should be cap casualties.
By Brad Weiss
2. Hunter Renfrow
For a time, Hunter Renfrow was considered the best slot wide receiver in the NFL, as "Third and Renfrow" became a thing for the Raiders. Renfrow gelled perfectly with former starting quarterback Derek Carr, and even posted a season that saw him rack up over 100 catches.
However, since Josh McDaniels came to town, Renfrow has been more of an afterthought, and it didn't even improve when Antonio Pierce took over as head coach. He went games without even catching the football, something you never would have thought possible early in his Raiders career.
If the Raiders do decide to move on from Renfrow, they can save almost eight million dollars against the cap, which is a lot of money to spend elsewhere. He just never got it going after the departure of Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia, and in 2024, I would expect him to be playing elsewhere.
One team to keep an eye on is New Orleans, as he would be a perfect fit back with Carr and the Saints.