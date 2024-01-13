5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and these players on contract for 2024 should be cap casualties.
By Brad Weiss
1. Jimmy Garoppolo
The big move the Raiders made this past offseason was getting rid of quarterback Derek Carr after nine seasons as the team's starter. In his place, Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler decided to bring in Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal, a move that likely played a role in McDaniels being fired on Halloween night.
Garoppolo struggled to stay healthy, and when he was on the field, he was more of a gun-slinger than a game manager. He tossed the ball all over the field, taking unneccesary shots downfield, and in the end, was replaced by rookie Aidan O'Connell as soon as McDaniels was shown the door.
Getting rid of Garoppolo this offseason is a no-brainer, as the team will either roll with O'Connell at quarterback in 2024, or bring in someone new. The issue is when the team will move on from Garoppolo, because they can save a lot of dead cap money this offseason if they play their cards right.
If they designate Garoppolo as a post-June 1 release, they can split that money across two years, and would only take on a little over $15 million in dead cap money this offseason.
Overall, these five moves will end up saving the Raiders tens of millions of dollars in cap space, and enable them to bolster the roster with that money. Whoever takes over as general manager is inheriting a strong roster, good draft capital, as well as cap space, so hopefully, Mark Davis can bring in someone who knows that they are doing.