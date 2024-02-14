5 Raiders we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
It was a tough year in Vegas for these five.
1 of 6
The Raiders will probably look a whole lot different next season. If 2023 was all about finally moving on from the ill-fated Josh McDaniels era, 2024 is all about remodeling the team in the vision of new GM Tom Telesco and now-not-interim head coach Antonio Pierce. That starts with moving on from some players who, uh, didn't quite live up to expectations last season. So here are five Raiders players we can safely call busts, and guys that we (probably) won't be watching in the silver and black next year.