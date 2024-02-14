5 Raiders we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
It was a tough year in Vegas for these five.
2. TE Michael Mayer
Maybe this isn't totally fair to Mayer, who the Raiders drafted in the 2nd round of last year's NFL Draft. Tight ends notoriously take a few years to develop, but still – it was a rough rookie season for Mayer. 27 receptions, 304 yards, and two touchdowns is an underwhelming statline, and the analytics weren't much kinder – he ended the season ranked by PFF as the 40th best tight end in football (out of 72). It's hard to say his will career in Vegas will be a total bust at this point, but his rookie year certainly was.