5 Raiders who have the most to lose, or gain this season.
Numerous players' futures with the Las Vegas Raiders are contingent upon their production this upcoming season. I could have made a longer list because this roster is full of young talent, but I've limited it to the top five players who have the most to gain, or lose.
5 Raiders who have the most to lose, or gain this season.
DE Tyree Wilson
DE Tyree Wilson is perhaps the first person that comes to mind or the obvious choice. The defensive end, who is starting his second season, will have to fight to earn a spot on this impressive defensive line during the offseason.
Last year, Wilson's injuries hampered him during the whole offseason and into the season. Malcolm Koonce, a fourth-year DE, emerged as a result, performing and playing the part that we were all expecting Wilson to play. This means Wilson's primary defensive end position is firmly established, with Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce on either end.
This has prompted speculation, starting with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham suggesting that Wilson might be used at defensive tackle, a position that is anchored by skilled veterans John Jenkins and new Raider Christian Wilkins. Wilson has the entire offseason to establish himself, and one of the stories from OTAs was how in-form he was.
Still, this is an incredibly talented defensive line that appears to have the starting group locked in. It seems as though Tyree Wilson is set and prepared to tackle his first healthy NFL offseason.