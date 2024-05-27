5 Raiders who have the most to lose, or gain this season.
RB Zamir White
This is Zamir White's year to go forward; he is no longer living in Josh Jacobs' shadow and will try and take that next step. White, who is entering his third season, needs to demonstrate that he can be the dependable running back the Raiders need in a league where running backs do not stay in their prime for very long .
There should be plenty of opportunities for White to demonstrate his abilities given the strengthening of the offensive line and the play style that new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is known for.
CB JACK JONES
CB Jack Jones, who is in his third season, was released by the Patriots and signed by the Raiders last season. Jones ended up playing very well for the Raiders toward the end of last season, and I expect him to continue right where he left off.
I absolutely love everything about this guy; he exudes confidence and has the ideal mindset for a Raider and a lockdown cornerback. Jones has a great opportunity to establish himself as true number one cornerback for years to come.