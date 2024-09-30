5 reactions to Raiders bounce back win against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders narrowly took down the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in an incredible display of grit and perseverance. It wasn't pretty, but it was a win, and the team showed tremendous character.
Things looked grim at the end of the first quarter, as the defense spotted Cleveland 10 early points and the offense failed to get anything going. But Patrick Graham's unit would go on to shut out the Browns for three straight quarters and come up with a slew of clutch stops to finish off the game.
After a tumultuous week in which Antonio Pierce called out his team publicly for their effort and then held a team meeting where the whole roster could air out their concerns, the Raiders looked like a different team on Sunday than the week before.
While the highs and lows of this season so far have taken a toll on Raider Nation, it is important to acknowledge that this team is never out of it. Not during a single game, and not at any point in the season.
Pierce has his pulse on this team and will not allow them to fail. He is a man with command of the locker room, and his knowledge of the game and this franchise will always help provide more answers than questions.
Let's take a look at what happened in the Raiders' resolute victory over the Browns.