5 reactions to Raiders bounce back win against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
Alexander Mattison needs to be RB1
It has never been more clear that a player needs more playing time than Alexander Mattison on this Raiders team.
I love Zamir White and given his physical attributes, he definitely has some potential. But he is not there yet, and the four-game experiment with him as the starting running back has failed.
Mattison ran for 60 yards on just five carries Sunday, which is 12.0 yards per carry. His day includes rushes of 24 and 17 yards as well. White, on the other hand, ran for 50 yards on 17 carries, a measly 2.9 yards per carry.
With Jackson Powers-Johnson in the lineup, the offensive line is creating holes for rushers, and White just isn't seeing them right now.
Levi Damien displayed the state of White's game pretty clearly:
This is not to say that White should be completely benched, but his role should diminish and Mattison should be RB1 on the depth chart next week.