5 reactions to Raiders bounce back win against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
Luke Getsy shows promise
Just a week after most of Raider Nation was calling for his job, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy responded by putting together a great game plan without Davante Adams or starting RT Thayer Munford Jr.
I know that the team only scored 20 points, but a few things were out of Getsy's control.
Brock Bowers had an early drop that was completely uncharacteristic, and Gardner Minshew overthrew Jakobi Meyers on three separate occasions during the game Sunday when he was open. White also coughed up the football on a standard running play.
But Sunday also displayed a better play-calling variety than Getsy has shown all season, and the running game finally got going. There were also a handful of on-the-fly adjustments made by Getsy and Minshew that proved crucial during the contest.
The Raiders ran for 152 yards on the ground during Sunday's game, which matched their season total so far through three games. Not to mention, they added two rushing touchdowns and ran for 5.2 yards per carry, almost two yards better than any of their three performances in Weeks 1-3.
Part of this was the presence of rookie G Jackson Powers-Johnson, and perhaps DJ Glaze as well, but it has more to do with the creativity Getsy and the offense displayed.
Six different players had designed runs called for them, including Bowers and wide receivers Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, and Tyreik McAllister. He had these players lining up in the backfield, running end-arounds, and more.
This kept the Browns defense on their toes and they were unable to stop the Raiders rushing attack.
Getsy and Minshew also began to go no-huddle during the game at seemingly random points, which was new. But it was not random. Whenever Myles Garrett subbed off the field for the Browns, the Raiders went no-huddle to keep him off the field. Without a break in the huddle, Garrett could not sub back in. This was paramount for the Raiders on one of their scoring drives in the second half.
The offense cooled down a bit toward the end of the game, but Sunday was an improvement.