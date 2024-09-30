5 reactions to Raiders bounce back win against the Browns
Initial thoughts after a gritty win in Las Vegas.
By Levi Dombro
Robert Spillane is one of the best linebackers in the league
I know this isn't news to Raiders fans, but the more performances that Robert Spillane has like the one he did on Sunday, the more league-wide recognition he will receive.
Spillane was everywhere once again for Las Vegas, recording 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.
This was the 14th game of his career in which he recorded 10 or more tackles, and his fifth straight dating back to last season.
He also achieved this impressive feat during Sunday's contest:
With Maxx Crosby sidelined due to injury, Spillane was the heartbeat of the Raiders defense against the Browns, and the unit turned in one of their better performances this year; perhaps their best.