5 reactions to Raiders bounce back win against the Browns
By Levi Dombro
Antonio Pierce made his 'business decisions'
I do not want to speculate about what exactly went down in the locker room this week as it pertains to Pierce's now infamous "business decisions" comment, because I was not there.
Many speculated on social media about players he was referencing, and fans felt like a trade of Davante Adams or Michael Mayer was on the horizon.
But neither of those scenarios played out, and it was dealt with in-house, as expected.
However, two precarious things did happen at the beginning of the game on Sunday: Jackson Powers-Johnson started, and Jack Jones did not.
Powers-Johnson was likely to enter the starting lineup at some point this season, but for it to happen just days after Pierce called out the team's poor performance feels like a calculated decision. His mindset and the nastiness he brings to the offensive line are not something that can be ignored forever. So Pierce made a change, pretty simple.
The one thing I cannot figure out is why Jones did not start the game, and why he sat out the entirety of the first quarter.
Perhaps it was a suspension of sorts, but regardless, Jones and the team seemed to respond well. Jones came out and played good football, and the defense picked up the slack when he was sidelined in the first quarter.
Here's what the two had to say about the situation:
Again, there is no confirmation on exactly what happened but it was dealt with in-house, and it did not affect the team. That's about all you can ask for when dealing with team and media controversies in the NFL.
Fans know the relationship that Pierce and Jones have. This is nothing to be concerned about going forward but it definitely sent a message to the team.