5-round Raiders mock draft after first wave of free agency
Here's how the next wave of the offseason might pan out.
Round 1, Pick 13: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Even as a rookie, Bowers probably enters camp ahead of both Michael Mayer and Harrison Bryant on the depth chart. The Georgia tight end is considered one of the best tight end prospects in years, and pairing him with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers all of a sudden has the look of a dangerous passing game. Whether it's Minshew, Aiden O'Connell, or someone who's not yet on the roster, the Raiders are going to have to give their QB all the help they can get. The best offensive player on the best team in college football – one who had 175 catches for 2,538 yards in three seasons – is a pretty good start.
Round 2, Pick 44: TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State
Tampa comes to Vegas after four years at Iowa State, the last two of which he started and played every game. The turnover production wasn't quite there in college – he only had three interceptions – but (stop me if you've heard this before, Raiders fans) the physical traits are enough to roll the dice on. He's not afraid to get up on receivers and play physical, and while scouting reports don't love his top-end speed, Tampa does enough with what he has. Maybe there's still a veteran secondary signing coming, but if not, Tampa vs second-year corner Jakorian Bennett would be a fun preseason competition.