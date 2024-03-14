5-round Raiders mock draft after first wave of free agency
Here's how the next wave of the offseason might pan out.
Round 3, Pick 77: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
A QB! If trading up for either Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels isn't going to happen, the Raiders' best bet is stringing the next couple seasons along with a Minshew type while they try and cash in on a winning mid-round lottery ticket. That's exactly what Pratt is. He set baically every QB record at Tulane over the last four years, and seems like the trendy, mid-round steal of this year's class. He's certainly got the size (6'3, 217lbs) to be an NFL QB, for what it's worth. And there wouldn't be any pressure to start him immediately, even if O'Connell and Minshew end up playing like, you know, O'Connell and Minshew.
Round 4, Pick 112: Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
Even with the new three-year deal for James officially inked, it never hurts to bring in depth. Limmer has versatility, too: in three years as a starter, he mostly played at guard before switching to center for his season season. He's not the most athletic offensive lineman out there (this is the fourth round, after all), but scouts love his athleticism and he plays with an edge that'll be perfect for Raiders fans. Maybe he's not a center at the pro level, but there's a place on the roster for a guy with Limmer's traits.