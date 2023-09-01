5 toughest rookies on Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough 2023 NFL schedule, and here are the five toughest rookies on the slate.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will open up their regular season on the road, taking on an AFC West opponent in the Denver Broncos. The Raiders are coming off a tough 2022 NFL season, one that saw them win only six games, so there is a lot of room for improvement.
Looking at their schedule, it is a tough one, as the team has to take on a bunch of elite quarterbacks, and playoff teams from a year ago. There was also a strong influx of rookie talent via the 2023 NFL Draft, so that brings even more intrigue to these matchups.
Here, we look at the five toughest rookies on the Raiders schedule this season.
5 toughest rookies on Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule
Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers
In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the Raiders will welcome Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers to Allegiant Stadium. During the 2023 NFL Draft, Lukas Van Ness was seen as one of the premier defensive players available, and he landed with the Packers at No. 13 overall.
Van Ness is an excellent edge rusher, and will be a good test for the Raiders offensive tackles. He has looked good all summer long, and will be a starter for a Green Bay team that turned the page on legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.