5 toughest rookies on Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough 2023 NFL schedule, and here are the five toughest rookies on the slate.
By Brad Weiss
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
One of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class was Joey Porter Jr., the son of former NFL linebacker, Joey Porter. During his first camp with the Steelers, Porter proved to be just as good as advertised, and it is looking like quite the steal, as he fell to Day 2 this past April.
The Raiders have outstanding wide receiver, so Porter will certainly be put to the test against the likes of Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers. He is going to be a tough matchup in Week 3 at home.
Gervon Dexter, Chicago Bears
Gervon Dexter is a player I believe the Raiders should have targeted in the 2023 NFL Draft, as he fell all the way to pick No. 53 and the Chicago Bears. Dexter was one of the premier defensive tackles coming out of the draft, and that is a position group the Raiders ended up targeting at pick No. 70 overall with Byron Young from Alabama.
Dexter is going to cause problems at the next level, and he has been outstanding during his first summer with the Bears. The Raiders better have an answer for him in the interior of their offensive line.