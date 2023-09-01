5 toughest rookies on Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough 2023 NFL schedule, and here are the five toughest rookies on the slate.
By Brad Weiss
5 toughest rookies on Las Vegas Raiders 2023 schedule
Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions
One of the favorites to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors this season is Jack Campbell, a punishing linebacker for the Detroit Lions. The Raiders will head to the Motor City in Week 8 of the NFL season, and by then, Campbell should be fully ingrained in the Lions defense.
The Raiders also need to keep an eye on Jahmyr Gibbs in this matchup, as he is an explosive do-everything running back from Alabama. Gibbs was a star in college playing for both Georgia Tech and Bama, proving he can get the job done on the ground, in the air, and in the return game.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
The Raiders first home game of the season will come in Week 2, as they welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to Allegiant Stadium. Allen has a ton of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and one big newcomer is Dalton Kincaid, a rookie tight end from Utah.
Kincaid was the first tight end off the board this past draft season, and the only one taken on Day 1. Michael Mayer will be out to outplay Kincaid in this one, but we all know how the Raiders defense struggles against quality tight ends, so that may be a tall order.