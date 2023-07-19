53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
July 20 marks the beginning of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that won only six games last season, and has tons of question marks when it comes to the roster. The Raiders made the playoffs during the 2021 NFL season but took a major step back last year, the first season with Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels calling the shots.
With the rookies reporting tomorrow, we take a look at a possible Week 1 53-man roster entering training camp.
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Quarterbacks (3): Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell
The Raiders made a big decision at the quarterback position this offseason, as they released Derek Carr on Valentine's Day. It was pretty clear from the get-go that McDaniels and Carr were not seeing eye-to-eye, and with so much money coming to Carr, the team decided to instead roll with Jimmy Garoppolo for 2023, and possibly beyond.
Behind Garoppolo is another quarterback McDaniels is familiar with from his time in New England, as Brian Hoyer should assume QB2 duties. Rookie Aidan O'Connell is in a good spot for development in Year 1, as both Jimmy G and Hoyer are solid veterans when it comes to helping young quarterbacks along.
Running Backs (4): Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Jakob Johnson
The running back position room should be led by Josh Jacobs in 2023 after the veteran led the NFL in rushing yards last season. However, the Raiders could not get a long-term deal done with Jacobs this offseason, and with the deadline passing on July 17, they will have to wait until next year to do so.
Assuming Jacobs comes to camp and plays in Week 1, the Raiders could carry four running backs, with second-year player Zamir White being the No. 2. Ameer Abdullah had some nice moments in 2022, and should remain with the team this upcoming season, with Jakob Johnson returning as the team's fullback.
Roster Count: 7