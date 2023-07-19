53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Wide Receivers (6): Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett
The Raiders wide receiver room could be one of the best in football this season, led by Davante Adams, arguably the best in the game at the position. Jakobi Meyers was a big get in free agency, and with Hunter Renfrow hopefully having a full season in 2023, that is a pretty tough three-headed monster for any defense to deal with.
Behind those three are three guys who should make an impact in 2023 as well, including veterans DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett. Tre Tucker was a surprise pick at No. 100 overall, but he can help on offense, and on special teams, so expect the Raiders to find a role for him as a rookie this season.
Tight Ends (3): Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted
After trading away Darren Waller this offseason, the Raiders had to figure out what to do with the tight end position, and they worked free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft to do so. Austin Hooper and OJ Howard were brought in via free agency, with Jesper Horsted getting a new deal, and on Day 2 of the Draft, the team traded up for Notre Dame star, Michael Mayer.
That is a pretty solid group to start with this offseason, and in the end, I believe Horsted will beat out Howard as the TE3 going into Week 1. Howard is a former first-round pick and could surprise this summer, but he has been unproductive over the last few seasons.
Roster Count: 16