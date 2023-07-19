53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Offensive Line (9): Kolton Miller, Jermaine Eluemunor, Andre James, Alex Bars, Dylan Parham, Justin Herron, Thayer Munford Jr., Netane Muti, Greg Van Roten
For the first time in a long time, the offensive line for the Raiders could actually end up being a strength for the team. The Raiders return all five starters from a year ago, including right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who was a pleasant surprise in 2022 and earned himself a new contract in Las Vegas.
Kolton Miller is one of the better left tackles in the NFL, and Andre James has been a mainstay at center for a few seasons now. Dylan Parham and Alex Bars return at offensive guard, but there will be plenty of competition within the depth chart, as some key veterans were added in free agency this offseason.
Guys like Greg Van Roten and Netane Muti will challenge for a starting role at offensive guard, and Thayer Munford Jr. should improve in Year 2 at offensive tackle. Justin Herron is another big body to keep an eye on at camp, as a strong summer should push him past Brandon Parker, who got a new deal this offseason as well.
Roster Count: 25