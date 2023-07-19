53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Defensive Line (9): Tyree Wilson, Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, Jerry Tillery, Bilal Nichols, Byron Young, Matthew Butler, Neil Farrell Jr., John Jenkins
The defensive line should be an interesting group for the Raiders in 2023, as they are a unit that could make or break the team's season on that side of the ball. Last season, Maxx Crosby continued his dominance as one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL, even without much help along the defensive line.
Chandler Jones was brought in to help Crosby in terms of the pass rush, but he was basically a non-contributor for much of the season. This offseason, the Raiders used a first-round pick on a defensive end in Tyree Wilson, so now, the hope is a three-headed group can make life miserable for the opposing quarterbacks.
That brings us to the defensive tackle spot, as the Raiders will look to piece together a unit with some younger players, as well as veterans. John Jenkins was a nice get in free agency, and the hope is that he, Bilal Nichols, and Jerry Tillery can provide some veteran support to the likes of Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, and rookie Byron Young.
If the Raiders can get better pressure on the inside, it should free Madd Maxx and company up to do some real damage coming off the edge.
Roster Count: 34