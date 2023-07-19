53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Linebackers (5): Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney, Darien Butler
The linebacker group for the Raiders is a bit thin in terms of numbers, but the hope is that Divine Deablo can turn into a bonafide star at the position. Deablo will wear the Green Dot for the Raiders this season, and after seeing his season cut short due to injury last year, all eyes will be on him staying on the field in 2023.
Robert Spillane was a nice addition in free agency, and after surprising the team as an undrafted rookie last year, Luke Masterson has a good chance to carve out a solid role with the team this summer. Amari Burney was a 2023 pick of the team, and he will likely make the team, while Darien Butler could bet he fifth linebacker to take on Denver in Week 1.
Cornerbacks (7): Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Brandon Facyson
Cornerback has long been an issue position for the Raiders, though there is a lot more talent coming to camp than there has been in quite some time. Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. were excellent addition in free agency, and getting Brandon Facyson back after a one-year hiatus should give the team solid depth.
Amik Robertson was arguably the best Raiders cornerback last season, and I am excited to see what Tyler Hall brings to the table in 2023. Nate Hobbs needs a bounce back season in 2023, and rookie Jakorian Bennett looks like he is good enough to crack the starting lineup in Year 1.
Overall, the competition will be fierce at cornerback all summer long.
Roster Count: 46