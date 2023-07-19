53-man roster prediction for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders before training camp
As the rookies prepare to report to the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp, we make our 53-man roster prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Safeties (4): Marcus Epps, Tre'Von Moehrig, Roderic Teamer, Christopher Smith II
Like cornerback, the safety position got an overhaul of talent this offseason as well, including one big free agent signing, and a possible draft steal on Day 3. Marcus Epps helped the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl berth last season, and he will be expected to lead this position group, and help Tre'Von Moehrig bounce back in Year 3.
Roderic Teamer made the team last offseason, and should have an inside chance to do so again, while Christopher Smith II was a unanimous All-American at Georgia last year, and was still available in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The position group looks to be a lot stronger than it was a year ago.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
The specialist group for the Raiders looks mostly the same except for the fact the team made a shocking move by letting Trent Sieg go. Jacob Bobenmoyer will unseat Sieg was the long-snapper this season, and will be joined by some of the best in the game at kicker and punter.
Daniel Carlson has been outstanding since the Raiders picked him up after the Minnesota Vikings released him, and AJ Cole has been quite the find as the team's punter. Both are young players who should man these positions for the Raiders for years, and should once again be an asset for the Silver and Black in 2023.
Roster Count: 53