AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 1
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Passing Yards (League Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
291 (3rd)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
257 (8th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
144 (28th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
138 (29th)
Surprisingly, Minshew threw for more yards than Herbert despite the 22-10 loss. Herbert's output of 144 yards was the second-lowest of his career.
Mahomes trails only Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford, while Minshew threw for more yards than Josh Allen, Brock Purdy, or Jared Goff did.
Herbert and Nix trailed both Daniel Jones and Bryce Young, leading only Will Levis, Jacoby Brissett, Caleb Williams and Tyrod Taylor (who only played one drive).
Passing TDs (Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
1 (T-9th)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
1 (T-9th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
1 (T-9th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
0 (T-Last)
Obviously, with such a small sample size, it is difficult to get any separation between the players.
Bo Nix did add a rushing touchdown, so he gets credit for that, but as far as throwing the football, he did not find the end zone on his 42 attempts.
These four quarterbacks were in drastically different situations too, as Mahomes scored 27 points against a stifling Ravens defense, whereas Nix only managed 16 points against the Seahawks, most of which came on the heels of a turnover and good field position.
Minshew and Herbert each had a passing touchdown against solid defenses, but Herbert was also able to engineer drives that led to points, whereas Minshew was not.
Turnovers
Justin Herbert (LAC)
0
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
1
Gardner Minshew (LV)
2
Bo Nix (DEN)
2
Herbert taking care of the ball was the difference in the Raiders game at the Chargers on Sunday. He did not light it up by any means, but he was steady and minimized mistakes, which was all it took.
On the other side, Minshew had an interception and a fumble, which killed the team's offensive momentum at multiple points during the game.
Nix also had two turnovers, which is expected against a good Seattle defense in a rookie debut. Unfortunately, the road does not get any easier for Nix, as he faces the Steelers and Bucs in the next two weeks.
Mahomes threw an interception, but who cares? He is still the best QB in the league. Let's just hope he turns it over against Las Vegas like he did on Christmas Day last season.