AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 1
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Rushing Yards
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
135 (3rd)
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
45 (28th)
Zamir White (LV)
44 (T-29th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
35
J.K. Dobbins was exceptional on two carries against the Raiders, otherwise he was bottled up. Unfortunately, those runs still count and left him with one of the highest totals in the league in Week 1.
Nix was actually the leading rusher for the Broncos with 35 yards, but it is important to see how the team's best ball carrier fared in Week 1. McLaughlin failed to get anything going on the ground, similar to Pacheco and White, but he only totaled 27 yards in Week 1.
Rushing TDs
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
1
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
1
Bo Nix (DEN)
1
Zamir White (LV)
0
Dobbins punched one in against the Raiders on Sunday, and Pacheco scored on Thursday Night against Baltimore.
White was not able to find the end zone on Sunday, nor was McLaughlin, but Bo Nix did find the end zone on a rush. Once again the Broncos, Raiders, and Chiefs were not able to accomplish much on the ground.
White also coughed the ball up one time, which no other AFC West running back did.