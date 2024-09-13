AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 1
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Receiving Yards (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
103 (10th)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
61 (T-23rd)
Davante Adams (LV)
59
Brock Bowers (LV)
58
Xavier Worthy (KC)
47
Josh Reynolds (DEN)
45
Alexander Mattison (LV)
43
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
39
It was not an exceptional weekend through the air for AFC West teams. Rice was the only player to total over 100 yards on the week, and surprisingly, the Raiders landed four players in the top eight.
Reynolds and McConkey leading your team in receiving yards at 45 and 39 yards is pretty pitiful, but for the Chargers, it was enough to get things done. For the Broncos, it was not, as they fared the worst offensively of all four AFC West teams in Week 1.
Receiving TDs
Alexander Mattison (LV)
1
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
1
Xavier Worthy (KC)
1
When the quarterbacks in the division only throw three combined touchdowns, you are left with only three receiving touchdowns. Duh.
But there was something going on this week in the NFL; no team really got things going through the air. The quarterback play was exceptionally poor, leading to this stat here.
As absolutely nobody suspected, Mattison, McConkey and Worthy are leading the division in receiving touchdowns.
This feels like a complete nothing due to the small sample size.