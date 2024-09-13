AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 1
By Levi Dombro
Defensive Stats
Tackles (Rank)
Riley Moss (DEN)
12 (T-6th)
Jaylen Watson (KC)
12 (T-6th)
Robert Spillane (LV)
10 (T-18th)
Justin Reid (KC)
9 (T-27th)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
9 (T-27th)
Riley Moss put together a nice showing with 12 tackles, doubling his career output prior to Sunday. Jaylen Watson also played well and had his first career game of more than eight tackles.
Robert Spillane was everywhere, as expected, recording double-digit tackles. This marks the sixth time in his last eight games that he has had 10 or more tackles.
Justin Reid and Alex Singleton are both veteran players who performed well to begin the season as well.
Joey Bosa led the Chargers with seven tackles.
Sacks (Rank)
Jonathon Cooper (DEN)
2.0 (T-4th)
Khalil Mack (LAC)
1.5 (T-11th)
Joey Bosa (LAC)
1.0 (T-14th)
Maxx Crosby (LV)
1.0 (T-14th)
Chris Jones (KC)
1.0 (T-14th)
Morgan Fox (LAC)
0.5
Jonathon Cooper came on strong for the Broncos last season and has continued that momentum into this season. He brought down Geno Smith twice on Sunday, recording the only two sacks for Denver.
Khalil Mack continues to wreck games against the Raiders, and Bosa, Crosby, and Jones are off to good starts that everyone expected of them.
Morgan Fox got in on the action on Sunday as well, helping Mack bring down Minshew.
Turnovers Caused
Joey Bosa (LAC)
1 (FF)
Chris Jones (KC)
1 (FF)
Poona Ford (LAC)
1 (INT)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
1 (INT)
Bosa punched the ball out of Zamir White's hands on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, and Poona Ford was the beneficiary of a ball deflected at the line of scrimmage.
Chris Jones wrecked the game for the Chiefs Thursday night, and Singleton put together an all-around impressive performance in Sunday's loss to Seattle.