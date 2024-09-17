AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 2
By Levi Dombro
While it's only two weeks into the NFL season, things are starting to take shape for many of the teams in the league.
The Chiefs, though not dominant, continue to find creative ways to win. Whether it's due to Isaiah Likely's toe being barely out of bounds, or having to win a dog fight at home against the Bengals with a slew of advantageous penalties, they always seemingly benefit from freak plays and end up in the win column.
The Chargers have been unstoppable on the ground in two convincing victories, which is a complete 360 from the last ten years. New coach Jim Harbaugh has established the identity in Los Angeles, and surprisingly, it is not relying on Justin Herbert.
The Broncos look underwhelming, which is exactly how you expect a team to look when they are starting a rookie quarterback who was the sixth-best QB in his class. To boot, they had to release all of their productive players due to financial constraints. They may be good in the future, but that seems to be a pretty distant future at this juncture.
It is impossible to know what to make of the Raiders. One game felt hopeless, the other felt hopeful. During some quarters and possessions, the team looks unstoppable, and in others, they look completely inept. It has been a ride already for Las Vegas and the faithful of Raider Nation; I will chalk it up to the experience of Minshew Mania.
Let's take a look at who leads the AFC West in key statistical categories: