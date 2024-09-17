AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 2
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Passing Yards (League Rank)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
533 (T-2nd)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
442 (14th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
384 (20th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
274 (27th)
Just as everyone suspected, Gardner Minshew is leading the division in passing yards after two weeks. He has achieved this through supreme accuracy, leading the league in completion percentage among qualifying quarterbacks (77.5%).
Justin Herbert being at the bottom of the totem pole here should not be particularly alarming for Chargers fans, as the offense has had tremendous success on the ground. Moving the ball is moving the ball, and I'm sure Herbert is relieved to not be part of a one-dimensional offense. The proof is in the pudding, and the Chargers are 2-0.
Passing TDs (Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
3 (T-5th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
3 (T-5th)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
2 (T-13th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
0 (Last)
As I am on record saying, yards do not win games, points do. Touchdowns are probably the most important statistic for this reason, and it is no surprise to see the QB passing touchdown ranking correlate directly to divisional ranking.
Bo Nix is yet to get on the board, and if it weren't for an arguably garbage-time rushing touchdown in Week 1 against the Seahawks, he may be scoreless through eight quarters. The Broncos' offense is in disarray.
Turnovers
Justin Herbert (LAC)
2
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
3
Gardner Minshew (LV)
3
Bo Nix (DEN)
4
Perhaps the second most important stat in the NFL is turnovers, so once again, it is no shock to see the AFC West standings correlated directly to turnovers.
Nix turning it over two times a game is a recipe for disaster in a relatively talentless Denver offense.
Herbert's ability to take care of the ball has been paramount for a Chargers team that has two convincing wins. Mahomes' three turnovers are not concerning, because he is Patrick Mahomes, but it is emblematic of why the Chiefs have pulled out two victories by the skin of their teeth.
Minshew, after giving the ball away twice in Week 1, added another turnover in Week 2. It was a head-scratching throw, but he was able to recover and have a nice game. The Mania.