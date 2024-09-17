AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 2
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Rushing Yards (Rank)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
266 (1st)
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
135 (16th)
Gus Edwards (LAC)
85 (33rd)
Zamir White (LC)
68 (44th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
60 (45th, 8th among QBs)
The Chargers are just dominating teams in the run game. Two of the top three rushers in the division hail from Los Angeles, and Dobbins leads the entire league. He has collected twice as many yards as the next closest player in the division.
Pacheco has been solid in the run game, and Zamir White has been far less than solid. In terms of total yardage, White's numbers are skewed by the Raiders completely abandoning the run in Baltimore during Week 2, but there is a reason they stopped running the ball: because they can't.
Both Pacheco and White are averaging under four yards per carry.
Javonte Williams (40) and Jaleel McLaughlin (33) barely missed the list, so for right now, Nix remains the leading rusher for Denver. Things are not looking great for Sean Payton and company.
Rushing TDs (Rank)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
2 (T-2nd)
Alexander Mattison (LV)
1
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
1
Bo Nix (DEN)
1
Xavier Worthy (KC)
1
As expected, Dobbins leads this category as well. He has been incredible; it's like he is running against Big 10 defenses again.
Mattison getting the goalline touch for the Raiders was unexpected, as White is one of the strongest and most North-South runners in the league. But Antonio Pierce is feeding the hot hand, and lately, it has been Mattison.
Nix still has the only Denver touchdown on the year, which came on an impressive, long rush. Worthy and Pacheco have chipped in a touchdown each for a Chiefs offense playing far below their potential.