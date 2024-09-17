AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 2
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Catches (Rank)
Brock Bowers (LV)
15 (T-2nd, 1st among TE)
Davante Adams (LV)
14 (T-5th)
Rashee Rice (KC)
12 (T-14th)
Josh Reynolds (DEN)
9 (T-28th)
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
8 (T-33rd)
Devaughn Vele (DEN)
8 (T-33rd)
It's hard not to be excited about the duo of pass-catchers in Las Vegas. Bowers and Adams are both among the top few players in the league in terms of catches, and after each collected nine grabs in the Week 2 win against the Ravens, many figure that OC Luke Getsy will run the offense through the two of them. Any wise person would.
Once again, as everyone suspected, Josh Reynolds and Devaughn Vele are out-catching Courtland Sutton, and Vele did not even play in Week 2. To me, it was easy to predict that teams would throw the house at Sutton because he was the only skill player worth anything in Denver, but Sean Payton knew better than me...
Quentin Johnston showed in Week 2 why the previous Chargers regime drafted him so highly. He and Herbert showed a previously unseen connection against Carolina that may have only existed because, well, it was against Carolina.
Receiving Yards (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
178 (7th)
Davante Adams (LV)
169 (T-8th)
Brock Bowers (LV)
156 (13th, 1st among TE)
Josh Reynolds (DEN)
138 (21st)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
90
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
89
While Rice leads the division in receiving yards, the Raiders still hold three of the top five positions in the AFC West. Meyers has been quietly contributing as Bowers and Adams take the reins of the offense, and that is fine by me. The team is better when these two have their fingerprints all over the game.
The funniest part of this chart is not Reynolds or Johnston out-receiving Sutton. The funniest part of this chart is that one notable player is missing: Travis Kelce.
But surely I just cut the table to narrowly exclude him, right? Wrong.
You would have to expand the table to include the top 14 receiving yards leaders in the division to find Kelce, who has fewer receiving yards than Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Justin Watson and Alexander Mattison. Kelce is the fifth leading receiver on his own team.
The global superstar is struggling to get things going early on this season, but he did the same thing last year. When it mattered most, he reverted back to his elite self, but his inconsistent play can only take the Chiefs so far.
Receiving TDs
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
2 (T-1st)
Davante Adams (LV)
1 (T-12th)
Alexander Mattison (LV)
1 (T-12th)
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
1 (T-12th)
Wanya Morris (KC)
1 (T-12th)
Rashee Rice (KC)
1 (T-12th)
Xavier Worthy (KC)
1 (T-12th)
After the AFC West had a total of three passing touchdowns in Week 1, the quarterbacks improved that number to five in Week 2 for a total of eight on the season. It doesn't help, of course, when one of the division's quarterbacks is Bo Nix.
Nonetheless, Quentin Johnston is the only player in the AFC West with multiple touchdown grabs after catching two against Carolina on Sunday.
Davante Adams joined the party this week, as did Rice, and OL Wanya Morris caught a touchdown. All Chiefs touchdowns are inherently bad, obviously, but a big-man touchdown in place of Kelce making any positive contribution to the game is welcomed.