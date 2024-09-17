AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 2
By Levi Dombro
Defensive Stats
Tackles (Rank)
Robert Spillane (LV)
20 (T-9th)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
20 (T-9th)
Daiyan Henley (LAC)
17 (T-29th)
Jaylen Watson (KC)
17 (T-29th)
Justin Reid (KC)
16 (T-36th)
Riley Moss (DEN)
15
Nick Bolton (KC)
14
Robert Spillane had another double-digit tackle day, which is becoming the norm for him. He became one of three Raiders in franchise history to begin the year with two straight 10+ tackle performances after ending the 2023 season on a tear.
Alex Singleton continues to impress and fill the void for Josey Jewell. He has been a major component of a Broncos defense that has outperformed expectations so far.
Daiyan Henley was all over the field for the Chargers on Sunday against the Panthers, and both Justin Reid and Nick Bolton contributed seven tackles a piece in a crucial win over the Bengals.
Riley Moss remains on the list in large part due to the amount of receptions that he gives up. At least he is close enough to bring the receivers down.
Sacks (Rank)
Maxx Crosby (LV)
3.0 (T-4th)
Joey Bosa (LAC)
2.0 (T-11th)
Jonathon Cooper (DEN)
2.0 (T-11th)
Chris Jones (KC)
1.5 (T-30th)
Khalil Mack (LAC)
1.5 (T-30th)
Maxx Crosby is back in his rightful place atop the AFC West pass rushers after leading a defense that kept Lamar Jackson in check for almost the entirety of the contest. He even brought down Jackson twice, and has all three sacks for Las Vegas so far this season.
Bosa continued his pace by sacking Bryce Young one time on Sunday, and Chris Jones contributed another 0.5 sacks. But all was quiet on the western front for Jonathon Cooper and Khalil Mack, who failed to get to the quarterback on Sunday.
Turnovers Caused
Robert Spillane (LV)
1 (INT)
Poona Ford (LAC)
1 (INT)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
1 (INT)
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (KC)
1 (FR)
Chamarri Conner (KC)
1 (FR)
Khalil Mack (LAC)
1 (FR)
JL Skinner (DEN)
1 (FR)
Spillane continues to impress for the Raiders. A year ago, folks said that he could not cover, but he has led the Raiders in interceptions since the beginning of the 2023 season.
Turnovers are a bit of a weird stat, as it can be difficult to place forced fumbles or fumble recoveries higher in the hierarchy. This stat will become smoother as the year progresses and the numbers are not so bunched together.