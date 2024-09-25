AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 3
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Passing Yards (League Rank)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
747 (6th)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
659 (12th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
600 (20th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
399 (29th)
Somehow, Gardner Minshew still leads the division in passing yards and is near the very top of the NFL. This has not correlated with points in any way, shape, or form, but his high level of accuracy combined with great YAC by his receivers keep him near the top of the leaderboard.
Mahomes and Nix kept their pace with solid performances, as both players had neither their best nor worst game of the year so far.
Justin Herbert left the game with an injury halfway through the third quarter, but his numbers still somehow pale in comparison to the rest of the QBs in the division. The Chargers have been moving the ball on the ground so effectively that Herbert has been more of a luxury than a necessity.
Passing TDs (Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
5 (T-5th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
4 (T-9th)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
3 (T-16th)
Aidan O'Connell (LV)
1 (T-32nd)
Hilariously, Aidan O'Connell has played 13 snaps this season and has more passing touchdowns than Nix. It was in garbage time, but still.
It's no surprise here that the best team in the division has the QB with the most touchdowns, the second-best has the second-most, and so on.
Points win games, not yards.
Turnovers
Justin Herbert (LAC)
2
Gardner Minshew (LV)
4
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
4
Bo Nix (DEN)
4
Herbert and the Chargers continue to take care of the ball at an excellent rate.
Nix had his first game without any turnovers on Sunday against Tampa Bay, and shockingly the Broncos put together their best offensive performance.
Mahomes threw another interception on Sunday night, but had a 2:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Minshew contributed his allotted one turnover a week on Sunday as well.