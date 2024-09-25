AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 3
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Rushing Yards (Rank)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
310 (3rd)
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
135 (34th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
107 (38th, 7th among QBs)
Zamir White (LV)
102 (43rd)
Carson Steele (KC)
99 (44th)
Despite a rough game on Sunday against a stifling Steelers defense, Dobbins remains near the top of NFL rushers. Pacheco held firm at No. 2 as well despite being placed on IR before the Week 3 contest.
The Broncos and Raiders' rushing attacks are so pitiful that Pacheco may stay on the list for the entirety of his IR stint.
Nix is the leader for Denver, which is sad to an extent, but he'd be the leader for the Raiders as well.
It took Steele one week as a starter to match White's production for the season.
Rushing TDs (Rank)
Alexander Mattison (LV)
2 (T-10th)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
2 (T-10th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
2 (T-10th, T-2nd among QBs)
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
1
Jaleel McLaughlin (DEN)
1
Xavier Worthy (KC)
1
Alexander Mattison, in a twist of fate, has become the goal line back for the Las Vegas Raiders. He has benefitted with two very short touchdown runs to tie for the division lead.
Dobbins is still near the top despite an off game once again.
Bo Nix added another rushing touchdown, so despite not finding the endzone through the air, he has done so twice already with his legs.
He is quickly becoming one of the better running quarterbacks in the league.