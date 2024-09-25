AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 3
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Catches (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
24 (1st)
Davante Adams (LV)
18 (T-8th)
Brock Bowers (LV)
18 (T-8th, 1st among TEs)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
14 (T-23rd)
Courtland Sutton (DEN)
12 (T-36th)
Josh Reynolds (DEN)
11 (T-48th)
Rice is one of the league's most prolific receivers right now.
Despite an off game for both Adams and Bowers, they remain near the top of the league-wide leaderboard.
Jakobi Meyers and Courtland Sutton joined the party this week with two impressive performances after a slow start to the season.
Bowers still remains at the top among tight ends.
Receiving Yards (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
288 (2nd)
Davante Adams (LV)
209 (T-13th)
Brock Bowers (LV)
197 (T-17th, 2nd among TEs)
Josh Reynolds (DEN)
174 (24th)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
152 (36th)
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
133 (49th)
Rice is at the top of yet another metric.
Once again, Meyers joins the party after a slow beginning to the season.
Quentin Johnston has been pretty prolific since struggling in the seasoner opener against Las Vegas.
Receiving TDs (Rank)
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
3 (T-1st)
Rashee Rice (KC)
2 (T-10th)
Davante Adams (LV)
1
JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC)
1
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
1
Alexander Mattison (LV)
1
Tre Tucker (LV)
1
Xavier Worthy (KC)
1
Johnston's biggest impact has been his ability to find the endzone. He and Rice are the only AFC West players to catch multiple touchdowns through three games.
Meyers and Tucker each caught their first touchdown of the year for the Raiders, and JuJu Smith-Schuster also caught his first for Kansas City.