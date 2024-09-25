AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 3
By Levi Dombro
Defensive Stats
Tackles (Rank)
Robert Spillane (LV)
32 (7th)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
31 (T-8th)
Daiyan Henley (LAC)
28 (T-14th)
Denzel Perryman (LAC)
22 (T-40th)
Chamarri Conner (KC)
22 (T-40th)
Nick Bolton (KC)
22 (T-40th)
Spillane, Singleton and Henley continue to pace their teams in the tackle department.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, their second-leading tackler is Marcus Epps with 19, but he was recently placed on season-ending IR after suffering a knee injury in Week 3.
Denzel Perryman, a former Raider, is starting to find his groove with the Chargers again this season, and both Conner and Bolton continue to carry the load for KC.
Sacks (Rank)
Maxx Crosby (LV)
3.0 (T-8th)
Jonathon Cooper (DEN)
3.0 (T-8th)
Khalil Mack (LAC)
2.5 (T-24th)
Joey Bosa (LAC)
2.0 (T-27th)
Zach Allen (DEN)
2.0 (T-27th)
Dondrea Tillman (DEN)
2.0 (T-27th)
Maxx Crosby had a quiet game on Sunday while dealing with an injury but maintained at least a share of the AFC West sack title.
Cooper has put together a surprisingly good campaign thus far, as has Allen and Tillman. The Broncos' pass rush has exceeded expectations.
Mack got back in the sack column this week (is that enough rhyming) as he and Bosa continue to form a tough duo for opposing tackles.
Chris Jones only has 1.0 sack on the year, and nobody on the Chiefs defense has more than that.
Interceptions
Bud Dupree (LAC)
1
Alex Singleton (DEN)
1
Robert Spillane (LV)
1
Poona Ford (LAC)
1
Brandon Jones (DEN)
1
Elijah Molden (LAC)
1
Chamarri Conner (KC)
1
Perhaps most notable about this list is that it does not include Jack Jones, Patrick Surtain II, Asante Samuel Jr., Derwin James, or Trent McDuffie.
James is out this week against the Chiefs, so he'll have to wait, but I'd be shocked if these guys go four weeks without a pick.
Nobody in the Raiders' secondary has intercepted a ball yet this season either, only Robert Spillane.
Forced Fumbles
Riley Moss (DEN)
1
Joey Bosa (LAC)
1
Leo Chenal (KC)
1
Tershawn Warton (KC)
1
Felix Anudike-Uzomah (KC)
1
Chris Jones (KC)
1
Jones and Bosa continue to do what they are good at: punching the ball out.
Riley Moss also laid a pretty nice hit on a Bucs player to jar a ball loose on Sunday.
The Raiders are yet to force a fumble this year.