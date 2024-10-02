Just Blog Baby
AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 4

See which players are leading the division in key stats through the first four games.

By Levi Dombro

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders / Steve Marcus/GettyImages
Another week has passed in one of the weirdest NFL seasons in recent memory.

Week 4 featured two ugly victories by the Raiders and Broncos against the Browns and Jets, and a divisional victory by the Chiefs over the Chargers.

After four weeks, the division has a winning record overall, courtesy of Kansas City's perfect 4-0 record. Otherwise, the Chargers, Broncos and Raiders all remain even at 2-2.

The AFC West has always been one of the most talented divisions in the NFL, but their win-loss records in 2024 are starting to match this notion. Only one other division in the NFL does not have a team below .500 (the NFC North).

Let's dive into where these talented individuals hailing from AFC West teams rank among the division and the league in several key statistical categories:

