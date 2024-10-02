AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 4
By Levi Dombro
Quarterback Stats
Passing Yards (League Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
904 (11th)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
877 (14th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
660 (25th)
Justin Herbet (LAC)
578 (29th)
Patrick Mahomes regained the yardage title this week after a solid performance against the Chargers and a poor performance by Gardner Minshew against the Browns.
Despite Bo Nix's 60-yard performance on Sunday against the Jets, he still remains almost 100 yards ahead of Justin Herbert, who also struggled against Kansas City's defense.
Passing TDs (Rank)
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
6 (T-5th)
Justin Herbert (LAC)
5 (T-11th)
Gardner Minshew (LV)
3 (T-24th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
1
Aidan O'Connell (LV)
1
It only took four weeks for Nix to tie Aidan O'Connell's passing touchdown numbers accumulated in 13 snaps. Jokes aside, Nix had his first career passing touchdown on Sunday against the Jets, which was the only touchdown in the entire game.
Mahomes and Herbert each added a touchdown this week in their divisional faceoff, and Minshew failed to find the end zone. However, the Raiders were the highest-scoring offense of the four teams this week.
Turnovers
Justin Herbert (LAC)
2
Gardner Minshew (LV)
4
Bo Nix (DEN)
4
Patrick Mahomes (KC)
5
It was a pretty clean week for the AFC West quarterbacks. Only Mahomes contributed a turnover, which was an interception to Kristian Fulton.
Justin Herbert did fumble the ball but it was recovered by Gus Edwards.
Minshew and Nix shockingly took perfect care of the ball on Sunday.