AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 4
By Levi Dombro
Rushing Stats
Rushing Yards (Rank)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
342 (6th)
Zamir White (LV)
152 (39th)
Isiah Pacheco (KC)
135 (42nd)
Javonte Williams (DEN)
129 (46th)
Gus Edwards (LAC)
113
Dobbins has slowed down dramatically from the first two weeks, but because it is still a relatively small sample size, he is still toward the top of the league. Gus Edwards is not on his tail per se, but he has outrushed Dobbins over the last two weeks.
Somehow, Zamir White has moved into second place in the division in rushing. This is in large part due to Isiah Pacheco's injury causing him to miss time, and the complete inability of the Broncos to run the ball.
Javonte Williams has found his way onto the list after his best performance in recent memory on Sunday.
Rushing TDs (Rank)
Alexander Mattison (LV)
2 (T-16th)
J.K. Dobbins (LAC)
2 (T-16th)
Bo Nix (DEN)
2 (T-16th)
There are a ton of players in the division with a rushing touchdown, but only these three players have multiple. None of them rushed for a touchdown in Week 4, but a handful of players had their first rushing touchdown of the season.
Raiders wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner both contributed touchdowns on the ground in Sunday's win over the Browns, and Samaje Perine found the end zone against the Chargers.
Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy and Jaleel McLaughlin all have a rushing touchdown as well.