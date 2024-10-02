AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 4
By Levi Dombro
Receiving Stats
Catches (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
24 (T-8th)
Brock Bowers (LV)
20 (T-14th, 2nd among TE)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
19 (T-23rd)
Davante Adams (LV)
18 (T-26th)
Tre Tucker (LV)
16 (T-44th)
Travis Kelce (KC)
15
Courtland Sutton (DEN)
15
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
15
Rashee Rice remains atop the list despite not recording a single catch on Sunday. He was also injured in the Week 4 contest, so he may not remain at the top for much longer.
Bowers had an underwhelming performance against the Browns, and Davante Adams sat out, leaving room for Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker to move up the list, who have turned in two straight solid performances.
Travis Kelce finally got going on Sunday in Rice's absence, and the Chiefs will be leaning on him heavily in the coming weeks as their weapons keep dropping like flies.
Receiving Yards (Rank)
Rashee Rice (KC)
288 (12th)
Brock Bowers (LV)
216 (29th, 2nd among TE)
Davante Adams (LV)
209 (32nd)
Jakobi Meyers (LV)
201 (T-34th)
Courtland Sutton (DEN)
192 (40th)
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
176 (45th)
Rice is once again at the top of the list despite a complete zero on the stat sheet Sunday, but will likely drop down as he misses games.
Bowers is still the second-best receiving tight end in the NFL by the numbers, and both Adams and Meyers remain toward the top of the division. Adams may not be a Raider for much longer, which could help Meyers make leaps up this list.
Sutton, hilariously, had 60 of his team's 60 receiving yards on Sunday. Two other players had three receiving yards, but a handful had negative receiving yards, so the stat looks funny on paper.
McConkey continues to have a solid rookie campaign.
Josh Reynolds and Tre Tucker are just off the list with 174 and 172 yards, respectively.
Receiving TDs (Rank)
Quentin Johnston (LAC)
3 (T-3rd)
Rashee Rice (KC)
2 (T-13th)
Xavier Worthy (KC)
2 (T-13th)
Ladd McConkey (LAC)
2 (T-13th)
Johnston is a touchdown catcher, and that has been about it this year.
Only Rice, Worthy and McConkey have multiple touchdowns outside of Johnston, but there are 10 players with a single touchdown catch.
Notably, through four weeks Adams, Sutton, and Meyers only have one touchdown each.
More surprising is that Juju Smith-Schuster and Wanya Morris each have found the endzone.
Alexander Mattison and Tre Tucker also have a touchdown catch each.