AFC West individual stat leaders after Week 4
By Levi Dombro
Defensive Stats
Tackles (Rank)
Robert Spillane (LV)
44 (T-3rd)
Daiyan Henley (LAC)
35 (T-15th)
Alex Singleton (DEN)
31 (T-30th)
Denzel Perryman (LAC)
30 (T-36th)
Riley Moss (DEN)
29 (T-40th)
Nick Bolton (KC)
27
Spillane continues to rewrite history for undrafted linebackers and ascend to the top of the league's ranks. He was leaned on heavily Sunday as the Raiders were missing superstar DE Maxx Crosby, and he was up to the task. It is only a matter of time before he gets the recognition league-wide that he deserves.
Henley and Perryman continue to bring down opponents for the Chargers, as does Bolton for the Chiefs.
Singleton is out for the year but still high on the list due to the work he put in through three games. Riley Moss takes over as Denver's leading tackler in his absence.
Sacks (Rank)
Maxx Crosby (LV)
3.0 (T-13th)
Chris Jones (KC)
3.0 (T-13th)
Jonathon Cooper (DEN)
3.0 (T-13th)
Khalil Mack (LAC)
2.5 (T-31st)
Crosby missed Sunday's contest, and Cooper was quiet, which allowed Chris Jones to catch up and earn a share of the division sack title.
Mack was also quiet on Sunday against the Chiefs.
There are a plethora of other players in the division with 2.0 sacks: Joey Bosa, Bud Dupree, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers and Dondrea Tillman.
The Broncos and Chargers continue to be the best pass rushes in the AFC West, a title that many thought belonged to the Raiders before the season.
Interceptions
Robert Spillane (LV)
1
Tre'Von Moehrig (LV)
1
Riley Moss (DEN)
1
Poona Ford (LAC)
1
Alex Singleton (DEN)
1
Bud Dupree (LAC)
1
Kristian Fulton (LAC)
1
Elijah Molden (LAC)
1
Brandon Jones (DEN)
1
Chamarri Conner (KC)
1
No player in the division has multiple interceptions yet this season, and stars like Pat Surtain II, Jack Jones, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James continue to be shut out of this category.
Tre'Von Moehrig added his first interception of the season this Sunday courtesy of an Amari Cooper drop, and Kristian Fulton picked off Patrick Mahomes.
Pass Deflections (Rank)
Jakorian Bennett (LV)
5 (T-6th)
Jaylen Watson (KC)
5 (T-6th)
Jack Jones (LV)
3 (T-26th)
Kristian Fulton (LAC)
3 (T-26th)
Jakorian Bennett continues to put together a stellar sophomore campaign as he is near the top of the league in pass deflections. He has been a shutdown corner through four weeks and opposing quarterbacks should be weary of targeting him on fourth down. It is only a matter of time until he gets his first interception.
Watson and Fulton continue to be all over the football, leading their secondaries in pass break ups.
Jack Jones is yet to record an interception this season but he has still been active on the ball. A pick-six by him is long overdue.