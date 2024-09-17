Antonio Pierce gets honest about Kolton Miller's struggles through 2 games
By Austin Boyd
It's been a nightmare start to the season for Kolton Miller. The Las Vegas Raiders' starting left tackle is usually one of the most dependable offensive linemen in the NFL but he's already allowed five sacks to start the season.
Miller only allowed four sacks all of last season so he's on a rough pace. However, much of that is due to lingering effects from offseason shoulder surgery. Though he is healthy right now, he missed all of training camp and preseason. He barely returned to the practice field before the start of the season.
He's clearly got some rust to knock off. Head coach Antonio Pierce isn't holding the rough start against Miller and is hoping he can turn it around soon.
"It's tough. I don't care how many years you've been in the league," Pierce said at his Monday press conference. "If you miss all of the offseason, minicamp, training camp and then you come back Week 1 and here you go, you got to knock off some rust, let's be honest. I think he's seeing that. He's doing that. He's a pro. He's understanding. He's one of our team leaders. We play well when, obviously, our O-line and Kolton Miller's playing well."
Pierce is standing behind Miller and it doesn't sound like there's any intention of benching him while he knocks off the rust. Another factor is that the Raiders installed a new zone-blocking scheme this offseason. It takes longer for offensive linemen to adapt to new schemes than any other position group.
Miller should be fine. He's still only 28 and didn't show any signs of slowing down last season. That said, the Raiders desperately need him to return to form. The offensive line is already weak around him and he's supposed to be the one consistent wall. If he can't get back on track this season, it's going to be a long year for Gardner Minshew.