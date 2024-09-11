Antonio Pierce gives worrying update on Tyree Wilson's knee injury
The Raiders are, somehow, already short on pass rushers. Malcom Koonce was put on IR before the season started, and will miss at least the first four games of the year with a knee injury. For a few plays, the Raiders had a former Top 10 pick filling in for Koonce, but Tyree Wilson also left Week 1's game with a knee injury of his own.
It's why, barely 10 days into the regular season, the Raiders were active in the pass rushing free agent market, signing another former first rounder – K'Lavon Chaisson – to the practice squad. Antonio Pierce probably didn't expect to have his defense's depth tested this early, but when you have Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, you can sorta live with it.
And for anyone interested in seeing how Chaisson fits in with the Raiders defense (I don't know why either, but some people are!), it sounds like you may get your wish sooner than later. During his weekly press conference on Wednesday, Pierce gave a rather pessimistic update on where Wilson is heading into Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Tyree Wilson's make-or-break season with the Raiders is going terribly
Yikes! Considering that NFL coaches typically take even the smallest injury updates to the grave with them, the fact that Pierce is just openly admitting that Wilson's probably not suiting up on Sunday doesn't leave a lot of hope. Wilson's need for a big season has been well-documented, and he was set to play in a much larger role than his preseason production earned him when Koonce went down.
And it's not like Wilson's spot is guaranteed for him when he's healthy and returns, either. If Chaisson ends up being at least somewhat productive, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pierce ride the hot hand – it's not like Wilson's that much of an upgrade of Chaisson anyways. There are almost certainly a few more chapters in the Tyree Wilson era, but if his knee injury keeps him off the field for an extended period of time, that may be all she wrote. What a great week to be playing one of the AFC's best teams on the road.