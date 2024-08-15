Antonio Pierce has admission about Maxx Crosby ruining Raiders practices
By Austin Boyd
Spoiler alert: Maxx Crosby is still good. Like really good. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end has cemented himself as one of the best players in the NFL and he's not slowing down anytime soon.
It's no secret that the Raiders' offense has struggled in training camp and it sounds like Crosby is a big reason to blame for that. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the defensive end "ruined several practices" during training camp, which held back the offense.
It got so bad that head coach Antonio Pierce admitted that he had to sit Crosby for reps in practice just so the offense could get some work in.
“It’s difficult when you have a player of his magnitude, the way he practices, the effort,” Pierce said during his Wednesday press conference. “I mean, that’s where he gets you at. When guys get tired — and everyone in the league, it happens to them — and all of a sudden on play six, here comes Maxx.
“But … there are certain plays we want to see, and sometimes you’ve got to pull him off on those plays to get the look for the offense. I mean, he is that type of player now in his career where when he makes up his mind, he’s unblockable. And I think he understands that, and we understand that.”
Crosby's just doing his job. It's not his fault the offensive line can't slow him down. At the same time, there are very few offensive linemen in the NFL who could slow him down. It's easy to understand why Pierce would get him off the field so the offense can have a better chance to make plays.
The Raiders aren't going to face a player of Crosby's caliber every week. It's good to know that Crosby seems already to be in mid-season form. He's not a player who is going to let his foot off the gas until he's retired. It's possible that the Raiders offense might be better than expected this season due to how stiff the competition is in training camp.