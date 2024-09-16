Antonio Pierce nearly crushes Tom Telesco in viral video
By Austin Boyd
The Las Vegas Raiders badly wanted a win over the Baltimore Ravens. That was clear based on how they played and how they acted after the game.
Despite looking dead in the water heading into the fourth quarter with a 13-23 deficit, the Raiders offense came alive and led the team to victory. Head coach Antonio Pierce was under fire following some questionable coaching decisions in Week 1 and he was fired up to turn things around in Week 2.
So fired up that he almost broke general manager Tom Telesco in half.
I'm not sure why he's hitting a 51-year-old man with body shots and Telesco doesn't look like he was ready for that big of an embrace, but he seems happy. That said, he's probably sore as hell today. Having a former linebacker hit me like that may have sent me to the ER and I'm much younger than Telesco.
Regardless, this is actually a big moment. So often general managers and head coaches don't get along. Pierce appears to be all-in on Telesco and they have a strong relationship early on. It's so important for those two to remain on the same page.
Pierce remains as passionate as ever while Telesco is very reserved. However, the coach doesn't care and he's going to treat everybody the same.
If Telesco and Pierce were the right hires for the Raiders, the future is going to be very bright in Las Vegas. Early signs are looking good despite the fact that there's a lot of work to do. Though there was criticism about the Raiders hiring Telesco this offseason, he works well with people.
The vibes around the Raiders building are much better than they were under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, which may not lead to more wins but things are looking up.