Antonio Pierce provides Davante Adams update following extended absence
By Austin Boyd
For an NFL player, the season can be extra stressful if you have a baby on the way. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby learned that the hard way in 2022 when he nearly had to miss his first NFL game due to the birth of his first child.
Luckily for Davante Adams, he was able to handle the same situation during training camp. The star wide receiver's wife has been pregnant with a baby boy and Adams had to leave training camp at the beginning of August. Since then, there has been little update and his absence continued.
The Raiders didn't want to rush him back during this important time but the team finally got an update. Head coach Antonio Pierce revealed on Sunday that Adams has finally rejoined the team. The even better news is that Pierce said that the baby boy is healthy.
This is excellent news for the team all around. The Raider family just got bigger while they also got back one of their best players. Adams previously had two daughters so there's no doubt that he's pumped about bringing a boy into the mix.
For the Raiders, they definitely need Adams back. The offense has struggled in practice and it's hard to get a good gauge on the quarterbacks without the star wide receiver there. Now that he's back, the hope is that the offense starts to take more strides in practice.
Adams had a couple of tough years with the Raiders but he seems to be high on what they could do this season. He should be highly motivated as he could be playing for a new contract and also just become the father to a baby boy. A motivated Adams is a dangerous Adams and considering the Raiders' deficiencies at quarterback, they'll need all their weapons to play at a high level this season.