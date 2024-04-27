Best memes and tweets from fans reacting to Raiders drafting Delmar Glaze
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Delmar Glaze at No. 77 overall, and here is how X reacted to the selections.
By Brad Weiss
On Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Maryland offensive tackle with the No. 77 overall pick. While not the biggest name of the position group, Glaze certainly fills a void for the Raiders, and his versatility is something that Raider Nation should be excited about.
Las Vegas may have reached a bit for this pick, but the talent pool was getting thin at a position group that was one of the biggest needs for the Raiders going into this draft. While many might not know who Delmar Glaze is now, he has the opportunity to make an impact in Year 1, whether that is as a starter on the right side, or as a swing tackle.
Here is how X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the drafting of Glaze.