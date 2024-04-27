Best memes and tweets from fans reacting to Raiders drafting Delmar Glaze

One word to describe new Raiders tackle Delmar Glaze — consistent.



Glaze earned a 73.6 overall grade in 2023, 73.3 grade in 2022, and 71.5 in 2021. He played over 800 snaps at left tackle in 2023, and over 800 at right tackle in 2022. Held his own at both spots.



Posted an 83.6…