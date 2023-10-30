Best Monday Night Football Same-Game Parlay for Raiders vs. Lions
By Jovan Alford
Week 8 wraps up tonight on Monday Night Football as the Las Vegas Raiders will go up against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. There are many standout stars in this primetime contest, making this a fun game to put a same game parlay together.
With a same game parlay, bettors can take two or more of their favorite bets from a particular game and put them together in hopes of a big payout. For Monday night’s game, I’ll be using FanDuel Sportsbook to hopefully compile a winning same game parlay, using sides, totals, and player props.
Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Raiders vs. Lions
- Jakobi Meyers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-146)
- Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown (+150)
- Josh Reynolds OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
You can bet this SGP at +1414!
Jakobi Meyers OVER 4.5 Receptions (-146)
Jakobi Meyers has fit in well as the Raiders’ No. 2 wide receiver alongside superstar wideout Davante Adams this season. Meyers has posted 37 receptions (56 targets) for 385 yards and five touchdowns. The 26-year-old receiver will look to add to his total tonight against the Lions, who are ranked 27th in DVOA-WR2 (17.2%) this season, according to ftnfantasy.com.
With Adams garnering a lot of attention, Meyers should get at least five receptions as the odds are juiced to the OVER at -146. The former Patriots wide receiver has gone over 4.5 receptions in five out of his last six games and is averaging 10.4 targets per game.
Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown (+150)
With Jimmy Garoppolo back under the center for the Raiders, we should expect a lot of targets coming toward Adams. The superstar receiver has 46 receptions (71 targets) for 528 yards and three touchdowns this season. However, Adams hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3 vs. the Steelers.
For the Raiders to get back into the win column, they must find a way to get Adams the ball by any means necessary. The Lions’ defense has allowed seven touchdowns to WRs this season but ranked eighth in DVOA-WR1, making this not a great matchup for Adams.
However, Adams will be defended by Lions CB Jerry Jacobs, who has done well in coverage this season but has given up two touchdowns. At +150 odds, this seems too good for a wideout of Adams’ caliber.
Josh Reynolds OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Reynolds could end up being Jared Goff’s top pass-catching option tonight as Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness) is listed as questionable to play, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.
The 28-year-old receiver has been consistent this season for Detroit, averaging three receptions for 54.9 receiving yards per game. This number is too low for Reynolds, who has gone over 35.5 receiving yards in six out of seven games.
Jahmyr Gibbs OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
For our final leg, we’ll take the over on rookie Jahmyr Gibbs’ rushing yards prop, who scored his first career touchdown last week against the Ravens. Gibbs made plays against the stout Ravens’ defense, totaling 126 yards (68 rushing yards) on 20 touches.
Gibbs has only gone over 71.5 rushing yards once this season, which came against the Falcons in Week 3, where he produced 80 yards on 17 carries. The rookie is in for another good outing against the Raiders, who allow 129 rushing yards per game this season.
We just saw Las Vegas get pummeled by Bears RB D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in Week 7. Gibbs plays behind a better offensive line than Foreman, which should help open some running lanes to the second level of Las Vegas’ defense.
