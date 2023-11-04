Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Raiders in Week 9
By Jovan Alford
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants will head out west to play Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. This season has not gone to plan for the Giants or the Raiders, but this week’s game represents the chance to start a new chapter.
Heading into this week’s game, I have two Raiders props, which will help your bankroll, and a Giants prop that should cash on Sunday.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Raiders in Week 9
- Saquon Barkley OVER 75.5 rushing yards
- Davante Adams OVER 72.5 receiving yards
- Josh Jacobs OVER 21.5 receiving yards
Saquon Barkley OVER 75.5 rushing yards
With Daniel Jones returning from a neck injury behind an inconsistent line, it would be best for the Giants to give the ball to Barkley in bulk on Sunday. The star running back had 128 yards on 36 carries in last week’s loss to the Jets. It was a ridiculous amount of carries for Barkley, but the Giants were down to third-string QB Tommy DeVito.
Head coach Brian Daboll did the right thing by putting the ball in his top offensive player’s hands and allowing him to make plays. Barkley won’t get 30-plus carries against the Raiders, but he’ll go over his rushing yards prop. The Raiders are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game this season (140.6) and 4.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Barkley has gone over 75.5 rushing yards in three-straight games and each time had 20 or more carries.
Davante Adams OVER 72.5 receiving yards
Adams will look to have a major bounce-back performance against the Giants on Sunday after only having one reception (seven targets) for 11 yards. It was the worst game of Adams’ career and it didn’t help that Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t giving him a chance to make plays.
Hopefully, that will change this week as the Raiders named rookie Aidan O’Connell the starting quarterback for Sunday. In the lone game that O’Connell started, Adams had eight receptions (13 targets) for 75 yards. The star wide receiver has gone over 72.5 receiving yards three times this season. But the Giants are ranked 22nd in DVOA-WR1 and have allowed 94.3 receiving yards per game to the position, per ftnfantasy.com. Bet on Adams to find his groove with the rookie QB.
Josh Jacobs OVER 21.5 receiving yards
Jacobs hasn’t looked like the running back that we saw last season. However, bettors should not give up on him yet.
For our final player prop bet, I’ll take his receiving yards prop, which doesn’t look great on paper as the Giants’ defense is ranked fifth in DVOA-RB, per ftnfantasy.com. But New York is giving up 22.9 receiving yards per game to the position, which is enough to make us want to take the over.
This season, Jacobs is averaging 30.3 receiving yards per game. He’s also gone over 21.5 receiving yards in four out of eight games, including last week’s game against the Lions (two receptions for 27 yards). It’s not the prettiest bet, but sometimes you have to take a risk.
